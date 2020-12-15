      Weather Alert

Thurston High School Basketball Coach Arrested

Dec 15, 2020 @ 3:27pm

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – A high school varsity girls basketball coach has been arrested on suspicion of sex abuse.

The Register-Guard reports 31-year-old Lisa DeFluri was arrested by Springfield Police Monday morning and booked into Lane County Jail.

DeFluri has not yet been arraigned and officially charged in court.

Three pending charges are listed related to her arrest, all for felony second-degree sex abuse.

It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney.

Spokesperson Jen McCulley says Springfield School District placed DeFluri on paid administrative leave Dec. 8 in coordination with a police investigation.

