Thurston County Police Dog Shot Twice

Jan 14, 2021 @ 10:03am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office police dog was shot twice after an armed driver led several police agencies on a chase along Interstate-5.

It’s unclear what prompted the chase Wednesday, but it ended in the southbound lanes near Grand Mound.

At one point, gunfire erupted and K-9 officer Arlo was shot twice, while the 25-year-old driver was wounded at least once.

The police dog was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital, but was expected to survive.

The wounded driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No other deputies were injured in the incident.

