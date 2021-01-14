Thurston County Police Dog Shot Twice
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office police dog was shot twice after an armed driver led several police agencies on a chase along Interstate-5.
It’s unclear what prompted the chase Wednesday, but it ended in the southbound lanes near Grand Mound.
At one point, gunfire erupted and K-9 officer Arlo was shot twice, while the 25-year-old driver was wounded at least once.
The police dog was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital, but was expected to survive.
The wounded driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
No other deputies were injured in the incident.