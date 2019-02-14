Thursday Am School Closures

Click Here for the most up to date list of closures and delays – This is updated instantaneously in real time.
Colleges & Universities – Public (1)
• Columbia Gorge Comm. College – Both campuses closed until 10 am. Classes starting before 10 am are canceled. Posted: Wed. 13th, 06:33 PM
Columbia Gorge Schools (4)
• Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Thu. 14th, 05:05 AM
• Lyle Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes UPDATE Posted: Wed. 13th, 06:12 PM
• Mill A Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Bus on snow routes. PCIA classes start 10AM. Posted: Thu. 14th, 04:47 AM
• No. Wasco Co. SD – 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 13th, 03:38 PM
Head Start /Early Childhood Centers (2)
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – The Dalles Head Start/EHS and Wahtonkah 2 hour delay; Petersburg Head Start AM class runs 11-2:30, bus on snow route, PM class canceled.; UPDATE Posted: Wed. 13th, 09:41 PM
• OCDC Headstart – The Dalles and Odell Centers – 2 hour late start. Posted: Wed. 13th, 04:33 PM