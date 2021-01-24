      Weather Alert

Three year old boy dies months after being struck by car in Portland

Jan 24, 2021 @ 7:08am

A three year old boy has died over four months after he was struck by a car in the Portsmouth Neighborhood.

Police say their investigation into crash did not find any cause to charge the driver with a crime.

The incident happened on September 2nd near North Fessenden Street near Fiske Avenue.

When officers arrived they learned that a car had struck two children.

According to a police report, “The children were playing nearby when they ran in between two parked vehicles on North Fessenden Street and into traffic.”

The other child in the incident was said to be treated at the scene.

According to Police, the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Reports from the scene indicated that “Driver speed and impairment do not seem to play a role in the crash.”

