Three Wounded In Salem Shooting

Jan 22, 2020 @ 3:15pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say 3 people were wounded in a shooting in east Salem.

The Statesman Journal reports authorities responded to a report of gunshots after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a crashed vehicle with a man in the driver’s seat who had been shot in the head.

The sheriff’s office says the driver crashed into a van after he was shot.

The sheriff’s office says he’s in critical condition.

Shortly after he was taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office says two other men with gunshot wounds arrived.

Both were treated and released.

Detectives are investigating.

