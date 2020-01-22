Three Wounded In Salem Shooting
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say 3 people were wounded in a shooting in east Salem.
The Statesman Journal reports authorities responded to a report of gunshots after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a crashed vehicle with a man in the driver’s seat who had been shot in the head.
The sheriff’s office says the driver crashed into a van after he was shot.
The sheriff’s office says he’s in critical condition.
Shortly after he was taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office says two other men with gunshot wounds arrived.
Both were treated and released.
Detectives are investigating.