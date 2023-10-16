Three Shot, One Dead In Portland’s Lents Neighborhood

Portland, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, three individuals were shot, resulting in one fatality, as reported by Portland police.

At approximately 4:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Southeast Foster Road and 86th Avenue, where they discovered three victims with gunshot wounds. One of the individuals succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while the remaining two were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motives behind the shooting and the search for potential suspects have not been disclosed by the police.

This incident marks the 58th homicide in Portland for the year and the fourth in the last nine days. Fatal shootings for the year now total 50. The Portland Police Bureau’s dashboard indicates a total of 725 shootings as of the end of August.

A section of the area remained cordoned off into the morning as homicide detectives conducted their investigation and collected evidence.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact Detective Jeffrey McGuire or Detective Jeff Sharp, referencing case number 23-270284.