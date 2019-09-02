Three Shootings At NE PDX Home In A Week
Portland, Ore. – Police are investigating the third shooting at a home in the Montavilla Neighborhood in just the past week. Authorities say a man took himself to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was shot at a house near Northeast 78th and Everett. He is expected to survive. On Tuesday, officers found more than 20 shell casings along 78th Avenue after a drive-by shooting. Then police were back in the area Saturday morning after a shooting left bullet holes in the same house where Sunday’s shooting happened. There were no victims in the first two-shootings.
Read more from Portland Police Bureau
On September 1, 2019 at 12:43p.m., East Precinct officers responded to Providence Portland Hospital at 4805 Northeast Glisan Street on a report that an adult male patient came in with a gunshot wound. Before officers arrived, they learned that the patient was being transferred by ambulance to Emanuel Hospital at 2801 North Gantenbein Avenue. North Precinct officers responded there and made contact with the patient. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
After investigating they were led to a house in the 300 block of Northeast 78th Avenue. East Precinct officers located evidence of a shooting there. The Gun Violence Reduction Team has responded to assume the investigation and determine the circumstances behind the shooting. During the investigation, Northeast 78th Avenue is blocked between Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Everett Street.
This is the third shooting related incident at that location in the past week.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is continuing to investigate several incidents of gun violence citywide.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov
Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared with investigators as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects.
Tips on gun crimes can be emailed to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov
If you see a gun crime in progress, call 9-1-1.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm and tipsters can remain anonymous.
