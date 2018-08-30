Three Seriously Hurt After Being Pulled From House Fire

Washington County, Or — A 47-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old child all rushed to the hospital with serious to critical injuries early this morning after a fire breaks out at their home in Washington County. When crews arrived at the home on Northwest 128th in the Cedar Mill area, flames were shooting up 30 to 40 feet in the air. Firefighters called a second alarm for back up to get the fire out. Lt. Ryan Stenhouse with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says because the fire broke out around 1am, they have to assume people could be inside, maybe asleep. It took crews about five minutes to locate the three victims. We’re told the man is in critical condition, the woman and child are in serious condition. No word yet on a cause of the fire.

Multiple callers to our 911 dispatch center reported seeing heavy flames and dark smoke coming from the residence.

Crews from TVF&R station 61 arrived within minutes of being dispatched and found heavy flames coming from the front of the residence with a partial roof collapse near the front door. Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack and began to search for victims inside the residence. During the search firefighters located three fire victims inside the home. The victims were removed and brought to awaiting medical personnel where lifesaving efforts were immediately started. Due to the volume of fire and the number of victims located the incident commander called for a second alarm to bring more resources to the scene. All three victims were transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TVF&R fire investigators are currently on scene working to determine the cause of this fire. It is unknow at this time if the home contained working smoke alarms. TVF&R personnel was assisted on scene by Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, Portland Fire and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Metro West Ambulance.

TVF&R would like to remind residents that working smoke alarms save lives. Smoke alarms should located in each bedroom and outside of sleeping areas on each level of your home. Fire more information on smoke alarms please visit our website at www.tvfr.com

