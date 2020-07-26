Three Separate Shootings In Portland: One Dead, One Fighting For Their Life, Two Others Hurt
Portland, Ore. – Three separate shootings in Portland over the weekend leaves one person dead, another fighting for their life, and two other victims hurt. Last Friday night a man was shot near Southeast 122nd and Burnside. Saturday night two men were shot near Southeast 158th and Division. One of them died, the other suffered life threatening injuries. Then early Sunday morning a man was shot near Northeast Fremont and MLK. Police say the on-going demonstrations are really impacting them right now. They hope anyone with information about the shootings will call investigators, specifically the shooting on NE Fremont and MLK around 2am Sunday.