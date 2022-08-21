Three Seaside Lifeguards Attempt To Rescue Two People In Pacific Ocean

Seaside, Ore. — Three lifeguards attempted to rescue two people who got caught in an active rip current off the beach in Seaside, Saturday afternoon. When Seaside Fire & Rescue crews arrived to help shortly after 2:30 pm, they found multiple bystanders also trying to assist the victims.

Crews were able to catch up with the lifeguards quickly with the help of jet skis and were able to bring the victims to shore. Both were transported to Providence Seaside Hospital. One of the victims, who was found unconscious in the water, was later pronounced dead, after unsuccessful attempts to revive them. The condition of the other person is unknown.

Seaside officials want to remind beachgoers about the many dangers that the Pacific Ocean presents. You should always use extreme caution and always enter the water with others present. Learn more about how to recognize a rip current here.