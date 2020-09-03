      Weather Alert

Three Resign From Portland Police Oversight Panel

Sep 3, 2020 @ 3:28pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two members of a Portland police oversight panel have resigned.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports one person says it’s because of the lack of city accountability for bad policing decisions and the other is criticizing the city’s “failed” response to ongoing protests.

A third member also resigned because she’s moving to Seattle.

The committee is an 11-member volunteer group that hears appeals of police findings on complaints made against officers.

The citizen panel has struggled with high turnover, and the changes come as a ballot measure heads to voters in November that would overhaul the police oversight system.

