Three Possible Sites Listed For New North Portland Aquatic Center.

Portland, Ore. — North Portland residents will soon have a new aquatic center to call their own, with the location narrowed down to three possible sites. Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) announced that Columbia Park, Northgate Park, and University Park are the remaining locations under consideration, thanks to extensive community engagement.

PP&R’s project advisory committee members, focus group participants, and community members all identified three priority criteria for the new aquatic center: easy accessibility, proximity to other community resources, and minimal impact on the surrounding neighborhood and environment. The aquatic center will provide access and opportunities for young children and communities from diverse backgrounds to learn basic water survival skills and explore additional opportunities offered through an established aquatics center. Access to aquatics programming is an equity issue, as Black children in the US are three times more likely to die from drowning than white children, according to PP&R Director Adena Long.

PP&R invites the community to share their thoughts and priorities with the project team at the third community workshop for the North Portland Aquatic Center on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5:30-7:30 pm at César Chávez School. The project team will share detailed sample design drawings of what a future North Portland Aquatic Center would look and feel like for each of the final three sites. The focus of the workshop will be to narrow the three sites down to one and continue the community conversation about what Portlanders view as priorities for the future facility.

St. Johns Park and Columbia Park Annex were taken out of consideration after neighbors voiced concerns about the detrimental effects on nearby green space, livability, and potential displacement of neighboring homes. PP&R’s online survey will be available for those unable to attend the community workshop. All news, links, and updates are always available at the North Portland Aquatic Center project webpage: portland.gov/parks/npac.