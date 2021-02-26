      Weather Alert

Three People Shot One Dead In Northeast Portland

Feb 26, 2021 @ 9:03am
PORTLAND, Ore.—A man is dead and two other people were sent to the hospital last night after a shooting near Northeast 66th Avenue in Portland.  Officers found two victims and had them transported to the hospital by ambulance.  Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.  The third victim left the scene in a car driven by someone else.  He was pronounced dead by the time he got to the ER.

Police do not have any suspects in this  case.  Homicide detectives had Northeast 66th Avenue and Northeast Hancock street over to Broadway closed for several hours.    Police ask that if you have any information in this case to contact them.

