Three People Killed In Crash Near Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Two vehicles collided east of Salem on Monday morning, killing two adults and an infant. The crash happened on Howell Prairie Road NE just north of State Street around 7:40am.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a passenger car headed southbound crossed into oncoming traffic, hit a work truck head-on and caught fire. Deputies have not yet determined why the vehicle lost control. Driver impairment has not been ruled out as a factor.
The victims are identified as 33-year-old Kelly Byrd, 41-year-old Joseph Dominick and Byrd’s 1-year-old daughter.
The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.