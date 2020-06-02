      Weather Alert

Three People Killed In Crash Near Salem

Jun 2, 2020 @ 9:43am

SALEM, Ore. — Two vehicles collided east of Salem on Monday morning, killing two adults and an infant.  The crash happened on Howell Prairie Road NE just north of State Street around 7:40am.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a passenger car headed southbound crossed into oncoming traffic, hit a work truck head-on and caught fire.  Deputies have not yet determined why the vehicle lost control.  Driver impairment has not been ruled out as a factor.

The victims are identified as 33-year-old Kelly Byrd, 41-year-old Joseph Dominick and Byrd’s 1-year-old daughter.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

