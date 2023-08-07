Three People Die In Housefire Outside Scappoose

Scappoose, Ore. — Three people and a pet lost their lives in a fire that occurred early Sunday morning. The incident took place at a residence located off Northwest St. Helens Road near Old St. Helens Highway and Rocky Point Road at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the Scappoose Fire District found around 75% of the residence engulfed in flames. Firefighters attempted to enter the residence through the entry and exit points, but were unsuccessful. They managed to rescue two individuals and a pet by breaking a bedroom window, but unfortunately, they did not survive.

Authorities believed that a third person was still inside the residence. Subsequently, the remains of this individual were located and removed by fire officials, as reported to KGW.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and the Columbia County Fire Investigation Team, Oregon State Police, and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office are handling the inquiry.

Several response teams collaborated in the effort to control the fire and aid those affected. The resources from Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Portland Fire & Rescue, Oregon Department of Forestry, American Medical Response, Columbia 911 Communications District, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office were involved in the response to the incident.