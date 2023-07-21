Three People Dead In Two Portland Crashes

Portland, Ore. — On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a multiple vehicle crash with serious injuries at the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 63rd Avenue. Tragically, upon arrival, they discovered that two individuals had succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Another person was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with severe, life-threatening injuries, while a fourth individual was also transported to the hospital, but their injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team has been dispatched to investigate the incident. As a result of the ongoing investigation, Southeast Powell Boulevard has been closed to all traffic between Southeast 60th Avenue and Southeast 72nd Avenue.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this crash to come forward and assist with the investigation. If you have relevant details and have not yet spoken to the police, you can e-mail your information to [email protected], referencing case number 23-190919.

Meanwhile, on Friday, July 21, 2023, at approximately 1:33 a.m., officers from the Central Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau responded to another crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest 22nd Avenue. Tragically, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two others sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Fortunately, a fourth person involved in the crash was unharmed and remained at the scene.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team has been called to investigate this incident as well. However, the response has been delayed due to the team’s ongoing involvement in the earlier double-fatal crash in Southeast Portland.

In response to the crash on Southwest Barbur Boulevard, Central Precinct Officers have closed the affected area between Southwest 21st Avenue and Southwest 24th Avenue to preserve the scene for investigation. This closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours, impacting traffic during the morning commute times.

As with the previous incident, authorities are urging anyone with information about this crash to come forward and provide their assistance. If you have relevant details and have not yet spoken to the police, you can e-mail your information to [email protected], referencing case number 23-191095.

These two incidents bring the total number of traffic-related fatalities in the city of Portland to 41 for the year, with nine occurring in the current month alone. Additionally, the crash on Southwest Barbur Boulevard marks the third fatality in a tragic four-hour period.