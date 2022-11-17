Three People Dead After Double-Homicide in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at a home near southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest Humphrey Boulevard.
In a Tweet the Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead… the person identified as the suspect was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person later died at the hospital.
Neither of the victims have been identified nor their manor of death released.
Tonight, deputies responded to a double homicide in the 23000 block of SW Scholls Ferry Rd. Deputies located the suspect on-scene, who had suffered form an apparent self inflicted gun shot wound. The suspect later died at a local hospital. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KjxXKTSj92
— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) November 17, 2022