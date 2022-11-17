KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Three People Dead After Double-Homicide in Washington County

November 17, 2022 7:14AM PST
Credit: KGW

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at a home near southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest Humphrey Boulevard.

In a Tweet the Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead… the person identified as the suspect was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person later died at the hospital.

Neither of the victims have been identified nor their manor of death released.

