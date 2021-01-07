      Weather Alert

Three Oregonians Arrested At U.S. Capitol

Jan 7, 2021 @ 1:13pm
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three people from Oregon were among those arrested during Wednesday’s breach of the United States Capitol in Washington D.C.

Yevgemya and Kristina Malimon were arrested for violating the 6:00pm curfew and unlawful entry.  Kristina is vice chairwoman of the Young Republicans of Oregon.

Rodney Taylor was also arrested for curfew.  He told our news partner KGW that he “ascended the stairs of the Capitol, but did not breach the building”.

Billy J. Williams, United States Attorney for the District of Oregon released the following statement:

