Three Oregon Duck Golfers Set To Take The National Stage

Eugene, Ore. — Three members of the Oregon women’s golf team are gearing up to compete at national stages this week as individuals before returning to team competition on Monday at the Silverado Showdown.

Briana Chacon, a senior, and Cynthia Lu, a junior, will both compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, starting Wednesday. They will head back to Augusta, Georgia, for the second year in a row to take part in the prestigious amateur tournament in women’s golf. The first two rounds of the tournament will be played at the Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday. The top 30 players will then advance to the final round on Saturday at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club. All players will have the opportunity to play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

Ching-Tzu Chen, a junior, is also scheduled to tee off on Thursday in the LPGA’s DIO Implant LA Open, which will take place at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. Chen secured a sponsor exemption to play in the tournament after her impressive performance at last month’s Therese Hession Regional Challenge, where she tied for second place. The tournament will wrap up with the final round on Sunday.

Golf Channel will provide live coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The final round will air on NBC from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. The DIO Implant LA Open will be delayed on Golf Channel from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

After competing individually, the trio will join their teammates for the Silverado Showdown, which starts on Monday in Napa, California. This will be the final regular-season tournament for the No. 5 Ducks before heading to Phoenix for the Pac-12 Championships on April 17-19.