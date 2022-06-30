      Weather Alert

Three Novice Travelers Visit 7 Countries on a Budget

Jun 30, 2022 @ 7:32am

Many of us have “seeing as many countries as possible” on our bucket list. Sounds great, but where do you start, especially if you’re a novice traveler?   I want to go but I hesitate.  How do I get there?  How do I find my way around once I am there?  Where do I stay?  How do I afford it?  There are a lot of questions because I just haven’t traveled much.

Three young college age friends decided to do a low budget tour (kind of like backpacking through Europe back a few decades ago). Ethan Jones, Jordan Collier and Sam Tsiongas  didn’t have much money, but decided to just go for it.   They had a lot of fun and spent as little as possible by staying at hostels, sight seeing rather than paying for events, and eating on a budget.  They didn’t do sit down fancy dining, they ate sandwiches and kabobs a lot, but they say they were very tasty for the price.   When they went to Switzerland, which is known for being very expensive, they took food in their backpacks so they didn’t have to eat out.  They did have one burger, minus the fries and that alone was about $20 !

Some things they learned:  plan where you want to go ahead of time, buy an international phone plan, especially if you’re a solo traveler, and don’t be afraid to ask local for directions and/or help.

In all they visited 7 countries.  Their favorite cities were Prague and Amsterdam, along with Bavaria.

