Three More Washington Counties Move To Phase 2

May 11, 2020 @ 2:42pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Three more rural Washington counties have been given the OK to relax some COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions early as the state move through the reopening process.

Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman on Monday approved applications from Wahkiakum, Skamania, and Stevens counties to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan.

Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties had previously been given the go-ahead to enter Phase 2.

In Phase 2 among the things that would be allowed are in-store retail purchases, with some restrictions, hair salons, barbers and restaurants at half capacity and tables of less than five people.

