Three More Washington Counties Approved For Phase 2
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Three more counties in Washington state have been approved to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to ease out of coronavirus restrictions.
Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman on Wednesday approved applications for Kittitas, Thurston, and Walla Walla counties.
A total of 24 counties have now been approved to move to Phase 2.
To apply for a variance, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
Each county must also demonstrate they have adequate local hospital bed capacity as well as adequate PPE supplies to keep health care workers safe.