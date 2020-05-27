      Breaking News
Three More Washington Counties Approved For Phase 2

May 27, 2020 @ 11:24am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Three more counties in Washington state have been approved to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to ease out of coronavirus restrictions.

Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman on Wednesday approved applications for Kittitas, Thurston, and Walla Walla counties.

A total of 24 counties have now been approved to move to Phase 2.

To apply for a variance, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

Each county must also demonstrate they have adequate local hospital bed capacity as well as adequate PPE supplies to keep health care workers safe.

