Three More Test Positive For Coronavirus in Clark County, One Dies
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Three more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Clark County and one of them has died.
Public Health says the man who died was in his 80’s and was hospitalized until his death last Thursday.
Another person is in his 50’s and is quarantined at home.
He had close contact with a prior confirmed case.
And the third person is a woman in her 30’S.
She had no known contact with a confirmed case.
Clark County now has had 13 people test positive for COVID-19.