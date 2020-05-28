Three More Reported COVID-19 Deaths In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s streak is over.
After three straight days with no reported COVID-19 deaths, the state Thursday announcing three more.
That mean’s 151 Oregonians have now died from the virus.
Also Thursday, 49 new positive tests brings the state’s total to 3,994 positive tests and 115,561 negative tests.
149 people remain hospitalized, while 17 people are now on a ventilator.
2,014 people are now considered fully recovered from the virus.
The cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Deschutes (1), Jefferson (1), Malheur (5), Marion (11), Multnomah (10), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), Washington (12), Yamhill (2).