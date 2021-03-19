Three More Arrests In Tigard Riot
TIGARD, Ore. — Three more people have been arrested for a riot in Tigard following a police shooting in January.
38-year-old Dajah Beck, 32 year-old Brandon Schofield (mug shot not available) and 24-year-old Jovanny Garcia have been indicted for riot and criminal mischief.
About 100 protesters gathered on the night of January 7th, vandalizing dozens of businesses along Main Street and smashing windows at the police department and Tigard City Hall. Damages to city property alone are estimated at over $100,000 dollars.
These make four arrests and police anticipate further arrests as they continue to review evidence.
Related | Suspect Wanted For Vandalism During Tigard Riot