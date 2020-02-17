Three Men Hurt In Weekend Shooting

Portland, Ore. – Three men are recovering after a shooting over the weekend in Portland, but police need help tracking down exactly where it happened. Officers found one man with gun shot wounds early Sunday morning near Northeast 102nd and Knott street in the Gateway District. A short time later, two more men showed up at a local hospital, also with gun shot wounds. Officers found two vehicles that may be connected to the shooting, both with bullet holes. Detectives believe the three may have been shooting at each other, but are working to determine exactly what happened. Police want to hear from anyone who knows more or may have seen something. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with Sgt. Kevin Allen Sunday afternoon.
Three men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting, and the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) is seeking help from the public to obtain more information.
On Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1:41a.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report that someone had a gunshot wound in the 10200 block of Northeast Knott Street. While officers were responding, another call came in from a hospital that two other victims, adult males, walked in with gunshot wounds.
When officers arrived at both locations they located the three victims. The victim at Northeast Knott Street had a gunshot wound to the arm, so officers applied a tourniquet. Paramedics arrived and transported the victim by ambulance.
At the hospital, one victim had a gunshot wound to the leg and another victim had a gunshot wound in the abdomen. All of the patients are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
Officers located two vehicles, both 4 door sedans, with evidence of gunfire. Upon initial investigation, the evidence suggests that the shootings happened elsewhere and involved occupants of the two vehicles. No arrests have been made.
GVRT responded and has assumed the investigation. Detectives believe the shooting happened somewhere near the intersection of Northeast Glisan Street and Interstate-205. But at this point investigators have not located a crime scene, and are asking for help from the public. If anyone heard shots, witnessed this shooting, finds evidence of a shooting, or has photographic or video evidence of the shooting, they’re asked call 503-823-3333. Please do not move or touch evidence.
If anyone has any other information about the shooting, they’re asked to notify GVRT either directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The case number is 20-53816.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov .
Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared with investigators as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects.
If you see a gun crime in progress, call 9-1-1.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit an anonymous tip:
Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823