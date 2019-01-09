Three Killed When Crab Boat Capsizes Off Oregon Coast

Newport, Or. – Three crew members of the Mary B II died when their crab boat capsized while trying to cross the Yaquina Bay Bar last night. The boat was being escorted by the Coast Guard at the time. The Coast Guard says seas were 12-14 feet high.

A Coast Guard helicopter was brought in to help with the search effort. 48 year old James Lacey from New Jersey was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 50 year old Joshua Porter from Toledo was found on the beach, where he was pronounced dead. The skipper of the boat, 50 year old Stephen Biernacki from New Jersey was found with the boat and was also pronounced dead.

The Mary B II was part of a Dangerous Catch spin off show on the Discovery Channel. Dungeon Cove dealt with the risk crab fishermen face crossing the bar with a load of crab.

Discovery Channel issued the following statement to KXL:

“We feel deeply saddened by the news as we feel part of the crabbing community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and the entire community during this difficult time.”