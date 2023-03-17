Three Killed In Washington State Car Crash

EASTON, Wash. (AP) — Three people died in a vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass near Easton.

KOMO reported that Michaela Buckholt, 27, Justin Poole, 40, and a 10-year-old child, all of Yakima, were killed early Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Another child and another adult in the car were taken to a hospital for treatment.

All eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed for hours at Cabin Creek, which is about 10 miles east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

A semi-truck traveling west crossed over the median and struck a passenger car that was traveling east, Trooper Collin Cumaravel said. The driver of the truck, Danny Ellingford, 42, of Pasco, was not injured.

Ellingford was driving a truck with UPS logos. UPS in a statement said they are saddened and extend their sympathies to those involved.

“We are cooperating with the responding authorities in their investigation. Because this is an active investigation, we will defer to authorities for any further comment,” the statement said.

Eastbound I-90 was closed into Thursday afternoon “due to the severity of the fatal collision,” transportation officials said.