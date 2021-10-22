Three Kids, One 11 Years Old, Accused In Several Armed Robberies

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police say officers arrested three juveniles, suspected of committing numerous violent crimes in a little more than 12 hours.
The kids, ages 17, 15 and 11, are accused of stealing multiple cars, robbing people as they walked down the street, shooting towards someone, and even hitting a pedestrian with a car.
It started about midnight, Sunday, October 17th when the three are accused of stealing a car from a driveway in the 3900 block of Southeast 10th Ave. Two hours later, Detectives say the suspects used a handgun to shoot at a house in the 9500 block on North Mohawk Ave. Moments later they are accused of attempting to rob a pedestrian near North Killingsworth Street and North Rodney Ave.
Just after 4:30 a.m., a street sign was shot and run over by a car on North Trenton street. Just before 5:00 a.m., a bicyclist was robbed at gunpoint near the 2000 block of Northeast 15th Ave. A short time later, another person was robbed on North Argyle Street, they took the victims car by gunpoint.
Just before 7:30 a.m., near 81st and Southeast Woodward St. a pedestrian was robbed at gunpoint. A few minutes later, a man walking his dog near 79th and Southeast Tibbetts street was robbed at gunpoint. When that man tried to run, police say he was hit by the car and suffered injuries to his leg. 10 minutes after that at 7:49 a.m., ANOTHER pedestrian was robbed, this time near 8th and Northeast Roselawn Street. That victim was able to flag down an officer at North Precinct to report it.
At 9:11 a.m., a woman told police she was chased by a group near 80th and Southeast Bush Street. She told police at least one of the suspects had a gun. Seven minutes later near 84th and Southeast Schiller Street, a bicyclist was robbed.
After a three hour break, the crimes started happening again. 12:16 p.m., a pedestrian was walking near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Alberta Street when a car pulled up behind them and started shooting.
At 12:59 p.m., officers saw the suspect vehicle near on Southeast 83rd Ave and the suspect running away. A perimeter was set up and a short time later the three boys were arrested. Police say the 11 year old was in possession of a handgun.
The 15- and 17-year-old were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Robbery in the First Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. Not all of the listed cases have resulted in charges yet, but detectives do believe all the cases are connected. Other charges are expected as detectives do more investigating, and other arrests are possible. The 11-year-old could not be booked due to his age. He was released to a guardian while additional investigation is done.
If anyone has information about these cases, they’re asked to contact [email protected] attention: Robbery Unit and reference the corresponding case number.