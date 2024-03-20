KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Three Idaho Corrections Officers Shot As Suspect Breaks An Inmate Out Of Boise Hospital

March 20, 2024 9:52AM PDT
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho corrections officers were shot as a suspect staged a brazen attack to break a prison inmate out of a Boise hospital overnight.

Two of the officers were shot by the suspect early Wednesday.

The third was shot and wounded by a police officer when police mistook the correctional officer for the suspect.

One officer was in critical but stable condition, and the other had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The corrections officer shot by police  sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate and the accomplice escaped from the hospital and have not been taken into custody.

Police are looking for a grey sedan with Idaho plates that the two used to flee.

