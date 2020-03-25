Three Hikers Rescued On Oregon Coast, Two Then Arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Three hikers were stranded overnight in the Coast Range, and their call for help saved them — but also ended in arrests for two of them.
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says Steven Harrigan, Natalie Ladu and Alex Meyers planned to hike in the Tillamook Burn area.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the group parked at a locked access gate, entered the forest and later called authorities, saying they were “frozen and unable to move.”
They called for help Tuesday evening, and searchers found the group about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
No one needed medical attention.
The sheriff’s office says Harrigan was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm while Ladu was arrested on a Washington County warrant for a parole violation and possession of methamphetamine.