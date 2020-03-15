Three Guns Seized, Two Drivers Arrested In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police seized three guns, arrested two people and took a stash of drugs off the streets during traffic stops in Portland over the past few days as the result of increased patrols by the Gun Violence Reduction Team following recent shootings.
Officers ran the license plate of a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road at North Oberlin Street and Macrum Avenue around 6:15pm on Friday night. The plate came back as matching a convicted felon and the suspect in a recent theft of a rifle. 32-year-old Trevor Smallwood was arrested. A .22 semi-automatic handgun, loaded magazine and a box of ammunition were seized from the vehicle along with nearly 7 grams of methamphetamine.
The driver of a vehicle speeding at 70 miles an hour and driving erratically near Northeast 121st and Sandy Boulevard tried to get away from police, but crashed into a building on Thursday night around 7:30. The man behind the wheel ran off, but didn’t get away. 40-year-old Roosevelt Baker was arrested and officers found a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. He was also under the influence of alcohol.
Another driver sped off from Portland Police around 1:30am on Wednesday as they attempted to pull over the vehicle at Southeast 104th and Harold Street. An assisting Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle near Southeast 77th and Harney Street. A .357 caliber revolver was seized and the occupants are expected to face charges.