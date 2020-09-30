Three Foster Kids Missing From Lake Oswego
Kysa Sanders, age 12, Admir Mrsic age 13, and Stella Hines age 14, are foster children who went missing together from the Lake Oswego area on Sept 26, 2020. They are believed to be in danger.
Admir Mrsic was located at about 4pm this afternoon.
The other two children are suspected to be in the Portland Metro area. They are believed to have been seen around the Clackamas Town Center Mall in Clackamas, areas of downtown Portland and the Pearl District.
The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Program, asks the public to help in the effort to find these children and to contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they have seen them or have information about them.