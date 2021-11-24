Three Finalists Named For U.S. Attorney Of Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have sent the White House the names of three finalists to be Oregon’s next U.S. Attorney.
· Craig Gabriel — Assistant United States Attorney and Chief of the Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon
· Vivek Kothari — Associate at Markowitz Herbold and former Assistant United States Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia
· Natalie Wight — Assistant United States Attorney and Deputy Chief of the Organized and Violent Crime Section, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon
“We’re gratified that the selection committee has identified these three very qualified candidates for the White House’s consideration to this important post,” Wyden and Merkley said. “We’re confident that Oregonians would be well–served by having any one of these three candidates as our state’s U.S. Attorney, and we stand ready to advance President Biden’s ultimate choice through the confirmation process.”
The finalists were chosen after a review by a selection committee.