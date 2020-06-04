Three Fatal Crashes Overnight
Crash on Highway 22 near Highway 51 in Polk County
PORTLAND, Ore. — From Southwest Washington to the Willamette Valley, there were three fatal crashes in just three hours overnight Wednesday.
A vehicle in Kelso crashed head-on into a utility pole on S Pacific Avenue at Yew Street around 10:30. The passenger was killed and the driver survived. Police believe the woman behind the wheel was intoxicated.
Just after midnight, a vehicle hit a tree at Northeast 24th and Prescott in Portland. The driver was alive when paramedics arrived, but died at the hospital.
The third wreck happened around 1:30 in Polk County between Salem and Independence. Two vehicles collided on Highway 22 westbound near Highway 51 when a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic. A passenger, 41 year-old Kimberly Johnson of McMinnville, died. The two drivers were seriously injured.