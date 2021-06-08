      Weather Alert

Three Die In Crash With Fire Truck

Jun 8, 2021 @ 10:22am

LOON LAKE, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says three people riding in a car died in a crash involving a fire truck north of Spokane.

Trooper J. Sevigney said on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on US Highway 395 northbound at Grote Road and near Loon Lake.

Sevigney said three people who were in the passenger car died.

He said no other life-threatening injuries were reported.

The Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center said that part of the highway would be closed until about 10 p.m. Monday and that a detour was in place.

No further information was immediately released to the public.

