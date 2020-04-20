Three Dead, Three Escape Early Morning Fire Near Dallas
Polk County, Ore. – Three people died in a house fire that broke out early Sunday morning near Dallas, Oregon, in Polk County. Several crews responded. Flames were shooting from the entire home when firefighters arrived. Three people escaped the fire, one was seriously hurt and had to go to the hospital. The names of the three victims who died in the fire have not been released yet. No word on a cause of the fire, or if the home had working smoke alarms.
Just after 3 AM on Sunday, April 19, 2020, a 911 call was made to report a house fire in the 900 block of East Ellendale Ave, just outside the city limits of Dallas. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple fire departments responded to the scene to find the residence fully involved. The house was believed to be occupied at the time of the fire.
The Oregon State Fire Marshall, Polk County Medical Examiner and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office all responded to the scene to assist. Polk County Public Works was also called to the scene to help with excavation to remove debris to allow fire and sheriff’s deputies to enter the house after the fire was put out.
Sheriff’s Office deputies determined three persons were able to escape from the residence just before fire crews arrived. One of the three people who escaped was transported to a Portland hospital with significant injuries. The other two people were treated and released on scene. Sadly, it was discovered there were three deceased persons inside the residence. Their names are not being released at this time until all next of kin have been notified.
Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire department crews were assisted by Dallas Fire, Falck Ambulance, McMinnville Fire, Polk County Fire Dist #1, Salem Fire and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire is still under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Fire Marshall.