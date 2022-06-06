Three Arrested In 2017 Quadruple Murder In Washington State

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – Three people have been arrested in connection with the quadruple murder five years ago of a prominent family that owned a restaurant in Bremerton, Washington.
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s office said Monday a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, both from Bremerton, and a 50-year-old Gig Harbor man face felony charges, ranging from first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
KOMO reports the three suspects were not immediately identified by authorities.
The charges stem from the slayings of Hunter Schaap and Johnathon Higgins, both 16; and Christale Careaga, 37. who were found inside a burned home on Jan. 27, 2017.
A fourth victim, whose remains were found inside a scorched truck in Mason County, was later identified as John Careaga, 43.