Three Arrested For Serial Arsons In And Around Mount Tabor Park

Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say three suspects are responsible for intentionally setting several dozen fires at Mount Tabor Park and the surrounding area over the past two weeks.

Portland Fire & Rescue said Sunday that the three people arrested each face 5 counts of Arson 1 and 4 counts Arson 2.

The suspects have not yet been identified by police. Investigators say several of the fires were started along the trails and most were set at night, putting neighbors on edge worrying that if not caught early, the flames could spread into a wildfire and damage their homes. Fire Chief Sara Boone commented: “I would like to acknowledge the coordinated efforts of community members who led to the successful arrests of 3 suspects in connection with the Mt. Tabor arson fires. Their proactive efforts, tips, and leads played a significant role in keeping each other safe while protecting a valuable and natural forested park setting. I also would like to recognize and acknowledge the outstanding work and collective efforts of the Portland Fire Investigations Unit, Portland Parks and Recreation, Portland Police, the Bureau of Emergency Communications, and the Multnomah County DA’s Office. A tremendous amount of time and resources were dedicated to this endeavor with a shared commitment and urgency to identify and arrest these suspects.”

More about: