Three Americans Die In Crash Of C-130 Air Tanker In Australia

Jan 23, 2020 @ 7:59am

RFS via AP

Portland, Or. – The Portland branch of Canadian based Coulson Aviation has issued a news release to  announce one of its air tankers has crashed in New South Wales. The three crew members on board the C-130 Hercules were killed. It says the plane was on a firebombing mission. The news release says “our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the three crew members on board.”

New South Wales says it will lower its flag at half mast on Friday to honor the victims.

 

