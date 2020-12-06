Three Alarm Fire At Blue Heron Paper Mill, Building Damaged
Saturday afternoon, Fire Crews responded to a fire at the abandoned Blue Heron Paper Mill on Main Street in Oregon City.
Crews say when they arrived they saw heavy black smoke coming from a building on the south end of the mill property.
Clackamas Fire says that as they were trying to extinguish the fire, conditions changed causing the structure to be instable as well as extremely high temperatures.
The changes caused fire fighters to vacate the building and start “defensive fire operations.”
According to Clackamas fire, “Several trucks with large aerial ladders and waterways were positioned around the building to spray water from above to extinguish the fire, while keeping firefighters in a safe location. ”
Clackamas Fire said, “Additional fire hydrants were needed to support the large volume of water that was used to stop the spread of fire, causing Highway 99E and the nearby train tracks to be closed for a period of time while hoselines were stretched across.”
As of Saturday evening, fire crews announced that they were to remain on scene and make sure the fire does not spread.
Fire investigators are still looking into a cause of the fire.
No Injuries have been reported.