Student Arrested For Threat Against Estacada High School; Classes Canceled As Precaution

Estacada, Ore. –Clackamas County Deputies have arrested a high school student in connection with a threat directed at Estacada High School. As a precaution, all classes in the Estacada School District have been canceled for Wednesday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the threat toward the high school on Tuesday and promptly initiated an investigation. The threat, made by a current high school student, was widely circulated on social media, according to the sheriff’s office. However, both the school district and the sheriff’s office have refrained from disclosing further details regarding the nature of the threat.

The student has been arrested on charges of disorderly conduct in the first degree and has been transported to the Clackamas County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

This incident follows slightly over a week after multiple threats targeting a Tualatin middle school resulted in evacuations and the cancellation of classes.