Thousands Without Power Due To Wind Storm

Thousands Without Power Due To Wind Storm

Nov 13, 2020 @ 5:35am
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several thousand homes and businesses around Oregon are in the dark Friday morning due to an overnight wind storm.

As of 5:30am, 2,500 Portland General Electric customers in Marion County are without power along with a combined 1,600 PGE and Pacific Power customers in Multnomah County. Also, 900 hundred folks in Yamhill County, and 400 each in Washington and Clackamas counties.

Clack Public Utilities reports about 200 outages in Southwest Washington.

