Thousands Of Nurses Settle Lawsuit Against Washington Hospital

Jul 20, 2021 @ 10:38am

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – A class-action lawsuit brought by thousands of nurses who said they weren’t properly paid for lunch and other breaks has settled with Kitsap County’s main health care system, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

The case filed by a nurse at the former Harrison Medical Center included more than 7,000 employees of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

The lawsuit accused the health care system of violating the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state law. Under the $5.5 million settlement, nurses will receive an average payment of $510.

The actual amounts depend on wages and other factors.

