Thorns Owner Paulson Steps Away After Damning Abuse Report

FILE - Portland Thorns fans hold signs during the first half of the team's NWSL soccer match against the Houston Dash in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women's Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself from a decision-making role with the National Women’s Soccer League club until the findings are released from an ongoing investigation into numerous scandals around the league.

Paulson is also the owner of Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers.

He announced his decision in a statement one day after the release of the findings of an independent investigation into the NWSL’s abuse scandals.

Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub have both served in executive roles with Paulson’s teams.

They are also stepping away from the Thorns, who are headed into the NWSL playoffs.