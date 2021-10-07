Thorns GM Placed On Leave

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Thorns have announced that team general manager Gavin Wilkinson is on administrative leave in the wake of last week’s report from The Athletic which alleges former Thorns coach Paul Riley sexually harassed former players.
Earlier this week, the Rose City Riveters and Timbers Army announced a boycott of the team’s merchandise and concessions and demanded that Wilkinson be fired.
The team says an independent investigation is underway.
At Wednesday night’s game, the players stopped midfield for 6 minutes to remember and reflect on the 6 years it took for players to be heard.