Thorns GM Placed On Leave

Oct 7, 2021 @ 8:12am
Portland Timbers interim coach Gavin Wilkinson stands on the sideline before their MLS soccer game against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Portland, Ore., Saturday, July 14, 2012, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Thorns have announced that team general manager Gavin Wilkinson is on administrative leave in the wake of last week’s report from The Athletic which alleges former Thorns coach Paul Riley sexually harassed former players.

Earlier this week, the Rose City Riveters and Timbers Army announced a boycott of the team’s merchandise and concessions and demanded that Wilkinson be fired.

The team says an independent investigation is underway.

At Wednesday night’s game, the players stopped midfield for 6 minutes to remember and reflect on the 6 years it took for players to be heard.

