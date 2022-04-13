      Weather Alert

Thorns And Timbers To Play Charity Match For Ukraine

Apr 13, 2022 @ 2:10pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League are joining forces for a charity match to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine.

Proceeds from the April 27 match will go to UNICEF and the clubs will match donations up to $100,000.

Tickets will be free with a suggested donation.

Timbers midfielder Diego Chara and Thorns defender Kelli Hubly will captain one team, while Thorns captain Christine Sinclair and Sebastian Blanco will lead the other.

TAGS
charity Match Portland Providence Park soccer Thorns Timbers Ukraine
Popular Posts
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed To Supreme Court
Body Of Missing Snowboarder Recovered From Mount Hood
CDC Extends Travel Mask Requirement To May 3 As COVID Rises
Connect With Us Listen To Us On