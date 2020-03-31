Thomas Rhett Teams With Reba McEntire, Keith Urban & More for “Be a Light”
Country star Thomas Rhett released a new all-star collaboration “Be a Light” with help from Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin, Rolling Stone reports, in order to acknowledge the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The song’s message conveys hope and positivity in the darkest of times, exemplified by the lyrics, “Don’t hide in the dark, you were born to shine/In a world full of hate, be a light.” Rhett, who also celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday, said he will donate all proceeds from the song to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.