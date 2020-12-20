      Weather Alert

“this would appear to be random”, Man Shot Multiple Times In Foster-Powell Neighborhood

Dec 20, 2020 @ 8:30am

Early Sunday morning officers responded to reports of a person shot at the intersection of Southeast 68th Ave and Southeast Powell Blvd.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Officers say there is no indication that the man had “any reason to be targeted and that this would appear to be random.”

An investigation is ongoing.

 

