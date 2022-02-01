      Weather Alert

This Week: Burgers, Bites and Brews to help Law Enforcement!

Feb 1, 2022 @ 6:53am

If you’re like me, you feel a little guilty going out to eat sometimes but here’s a way to encourage you to go for it:  it’s for a cause.   This week about a dozen restaurants and pubs are participating in Burgers, Bites and Brews to help out the Police Activities League of SW Washington.

The idea is to order the “PAL” meal, and part of the proceeds will go to the League’s program that connects law enforcement officers and young people.   There are year round activities, including summer camps.   There is also the PAL Patrol Program works with specific classrooms to help motivate students and ensure success in school. Officers assist teachers by visiting their classrooms to discuss different topics or issues students are facing, in hopes of creating positive connections between police and students.

The PAL Literacy Events program promotes the importance of reading by connecting VPD/CCSO staff and PAL Volunteers with students in the community. PAL visits various schools throughout the year providing students with free books and the opportunity to read with officers.

This year the participating locations:

Barlow’s Public House
Fortside Brewing Company with Taco Spaceship
Grains of Wrath
Heathen Brewing
Loowit Brewing
Mav’s Taphouse
Mahoney’s Public House
Mt. Tabor Vancouver Pub
Northwood Public House
Taps Beer Reserve in Ridgefield
Taps Growler House in Vancouver

